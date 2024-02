It is increasingly difficult for occupiers to find enthusiasts for new assault groups on left bank of Dnieper

Ukrainian forces continue to hold a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region, while the russians are trying to knock out our defenders from these positions, resorting to permanent tactics.

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, told Channel 24 about this.

The russians use assaults with the involvement of a large number of infantry, which they do not mind, and they also have a ban on the use of armored vehicles. In addition, at least one strength test of the AFU is mandatory.

Over the past day, the enemy managed only one assault, again suffered losses and returned to their original positions.

Currently, we see a tendency to decrease the intensity of these assaults, because it is increasingly difficult for the occupiers to find enthusiasts in order to "pack" new assault groups, - noted the head of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

At the same time, the decrease in the intensity of the enemy's activity may be temporary, until it pulls up the appropriate reserves, which are not aware of what is happening in this area of the front.

"Previously, there were also situations when there were breakdowns in tension and the russians strengthened this direction with units from other directions, in particular from the Zaporozhzhia or Eastern axes. The people who made up these groups, not knowing what awaited them and what would happen with their return, agreed to these assaults," Nataliya Humeniuk explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the Left Bank, the enemy is attacking the Defense Forces without the support of armored vehicles, which are embargoed due to heavy losses.

Earlier, the South Operational Command spoke about the situation on the left bank of the Dnieper and warned about informational silence.