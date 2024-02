Russian occupiers on left bank of Dnieper attacking without support of armored vehicles - South Operational C

On the left bank of Dnieper, the enemy attacks the Defense Forces without the support of armored vehicles, which are embargoed due to heavy losses.

The head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the telethon.

"For a long time, we observe that they have a ban on the use of armored vehicles during assaults, that is, they initially stormed with the classic tactics of fighting using armored vehicles, but lost them, so after a certain time they stopped using them. We learned that they have a ban, that is, assaults are carried out directly by infantry groups," she said.

According to Humeniuk, the number of enemy assaults from 10-15 per day fell to 3-4.

She suggests that it is "increasingly difficult for the enemy to collect a group of suicide attackers" and that the enemy's losses on the left bank are from 50 to 80 people per day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the beginning of the day on February 7, the russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine using various means of air attack - strike UAVs, cruise, ballistic and anti-aircraft guided missiles. Air defense forces destroyed 44 air targets.

Among other types of missiles, the russian federation could use Zircon to strike Kyiv.