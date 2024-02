Share:













Law enforcement officers arrested the suspect in the murder of the deputy mayor of Nikopol, Vitalii Zhuravliov.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his Telegram channel.

So, Lysak noted that the attacker is 33 years old. He had been preparing for several months. He committed the crime on Thursday, February 8. He fired an automatic weapon at the deputy mayor’s car two dozen times, and then also threw a grenade. The car caught fire.

The criminal buried the murder weapon in a forest strip. He himself hid in a rented apartment, where he was caught by the police.

Currently, detained is in custody. He was served with suspicion of premeditated murder.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 8, around 9 a.m., the police received a report that an unknown person had shot a car belonging to the deputy mayor of Nikopol.

At the scene, the police found that the attacker used an unidentified weapon, as a result of which the car caught fire.

After extinguishing the fire, the body of the 59-year-old deputy mayor was found in the cabin.