Unknown persons shot at the car of the deputy mayor of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Region, Vitalii Zhuravliov.

This is stated in the message of the National Police, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The entire personnel of the regional police are focused on the search for the suspect.

To detain the armed attacker, the leadership of the regional police, KORD special forces and all law enforcement structures went to the place.

It is known that on February 8, around 9 a.m., the police received a report that an unknown person had shot a car belonging to the deputy mayor of Nikopol.

The police do not specify the name of the deputy mayor, but according to Ukrainian News Agency sources in the law enforcement agencies, it is Vitalii Zhuravliov.

At the scene, the police found that the attacker used an unidentified weapon, as a result of which the car caught fire.

After extinguishing the fire, the body of the 59-year-old deputy mayor was found in the cabin.

Information on this fact has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Clause 5, Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional murder).

The pre-trial investigation is carried out under the procedural leadership of the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) prevented the contract killing of the deputy mayor of Cherkasy and detained the customer.