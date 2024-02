Share:













Copied



Russian operators of Iranian-made UAVs are being trained in Syria.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the Defense Intelligence, the "Lebanese Hezbollah Police" and "Iranian Revolutionary Guards" conduct training for russians on the territory of the Syrian Shayrat military airfield.

It is noted that the Lebanese-Iranian-russian training course involves mastering the Shahed-136 and Ababil-3 UAVs, as well as the Raad remotely controlled aircraft.

The military training is headed by one of the commanders of Hezbollah Kamal Abu Sadiq, who specializes in the manufacture and maintenance of drones.

Along with the russians, Syrian mercenaries, whom the aggressor country of the russian federation plans to use in the war against Ukraine as UAV operators, re being trained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed that the russians are using Starlink satellite communication systems at the front.

Ukrainian intelligence officers published a conversation of the invaders, which indicates that Starlink terminals were installed to establish access to the Internet, for example, in the units of the 83rd separate brigade of the russian armed forces.

Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, noted that the scale of use of Starlink terminals by the russians in the war is increasing.