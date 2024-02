Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Region at night. Tens of thousands of people left without electricity and water

At night, the russian invaders struck the Dnipropetrovsk Region. As a result of the drone attack, a fire broke out at the energy facility. In several settlements there is no energy and water supply.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his Telegram channel.

So, defenders destroyed a missile over the Novomoskovsk district at night. Over the Pavlohrad district - 6 drones.

As a result of an attack by russian drones, a fire broke out at the energy facility, which rescuers have already put out.

Currently, about 29,000 consumers remain without electricity in the Pavlohrad district. In Ternivka - 10,000 consumers are without water.

The head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized that power engineers are repairing those mutilated by the occupiers in order to restore supply of electricity to the infrastructure and homes as soon as possible.

According to Lysak, the aggressor also shelled the Nikopol district. It directed heavy artillery at the Marhanets community. There were no killed or injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into February 12, the russians attacked Ukraine with 17 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (russia), an Kh-59 guided air missile (temporary occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia Region) and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (from the Belgorod Oblast).

As a result of combat work, 14 Shaheds and one Kh-59 guided air missile were destroyed within the Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia Regions.