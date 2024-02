Russians attack Ukraine with Shaheds and missiles at night. Air defense downed Kh-59 and 14 drones

Overnight into February 12, the air defense forces shot down an air missile and 14 Shaheds.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that overnight into February 12, the russians attacked Ukraine with 17 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (russia), Kh-59 guided air missiles (temporary occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia Region) and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (from the Belgorod Oblast).

As a result of combat work, 14 Shaheds and one Kh-59 guided air missile were destroyed within the Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

Units of mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

