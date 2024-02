China allowed the export of honey from Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"...All stages of approval of the form of the certificate for the export of honey to China have been completed. The procedure for opening the honey market in the PRC, which began back in 2019, has officially been completed and the specified market is open to domestic exporters," the message reads.

The agreed form of the Health Certificate for the export of honey from Ukraine to the People's Republic of China is published on the official website of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

It is noted that the Chinese market is very promising for the export of products of Ukrainian production, and its opening for Ukrainian honey significantly expands the opportunities for domestic producers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2023, Canada allowed the export of bees and bee packages from Ukraine.