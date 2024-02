EV sales up 2.8 times to 3,500 in January - Ukravtoprom

In January 2024, sales of electric vehicles increased 2.8 times over January 2023 to 3,544 units.

This follows from a statement by the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In January 2024, the sales of passenger electric cars amounted to 3,490 units (new - 840 units), commercial electric vehicles - 54 units (new - 4 units).

The most popular in January among new electric vehicles were: Volkswagen ID.4 - 286 units, BYD Song - 83 units, Honda eNS1 - 80 units, Toyota BZ4X - 56 units, Nissan Ariya - 50 units.

The most popular in January among the first registered in Ukraine electric vehicles were: Nissan Leaf - 355 units, Tesla Model 3 - 309 units, Tesla Model Y - 242 units, Volkswagen e-Golf - 178 units, Volkswagen ID.4 - 169 units.

As the Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, sales of electric vehicles increased 2.8 times year over year to 37,600 units.