In 2023, sales of electric vehicles increased 2.8 times month over month to 37,600 units.

This follows from a statement by the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2023, the sales of passenger electric cars amounted to 36,800 units, commercial electric vehicles - 770 units.

"In addition to the overall growth of the electric vehicle market, there was an increase in the share of new vehicles in it. If in 2022 in the registration of electric vehicles the share of new vehicles was 17%, then at the end of last year - almost 20%," the report says.

In 2023, the most popular new electric cars were the Volkswagen ID.4 – 2,655 units, Dong Feng/ Honda M-NV - 559 units, Volkswagen ID.6 - 491 units, Honda eNS1 - 327 units, BYD Song – 189 units.

The most popular pre-owned electric cars registered in Ukraine for the first time in 2023 were the Nissan Leaf - 5,190 units, Tesla Model 3 - 3,282 units, Volkswagen e-Golf - 3,273 units, Tesla Model Y - 2,171 units, and Volkswagen ID.4 - 1 740 units.

As the Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, the sales of electric cars increased one and a half times year over year to 13,600.