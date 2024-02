On the evening of February 8, Ukraine held an exchange of prisoners of war and brought home 100 Ukrainian soldiers. Most of them are defenders of Mariupol.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this.

The defenders of Mariupol, soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard and border guards returned home.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today russian sources said that there was an exchange of prisoners on the formula 100 per 100.

So far, the last prisoner exchange took place on January 31. Then 207 Ukrainians returned from russian captivity.

The first prisoner exchange in a long time also took place on January 3. Ukraine returned more than 200 military and civilians from russian captivity.

The Security Service of Ukraine published exclusive footage of the return of Ukrainian prisoners.

Prior to this, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that the aggressor state russia does not agree to the repatriation of prisoners of war and blames Ukraine for this. The russian federation also regularly makes "stuffing" on social networks in order to split Ukrainian society.