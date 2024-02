At the beginning of the day on February 7, the russian occupiers carried out several strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using various means of air attack - strike UAVs, cruise missiles, ballistic and anti-aircraft guided missiles. Air defense forces downed 44 air targets.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

It is reported that the russians used a total of 64 means of air attack:

20 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type (Chauda - Crimea);

29 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from 10 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft (launches – Engels, Caspian Sea);

4 Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers (Sevastopol, Kursk launch area);

3 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles from carriers in the Black Sea (launch area – Novorossiysk);

3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launched from Cape Tarkhankut - Crimea, Voronezh region - russian Federation);

5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (launch area – Belgorod Region – RF.).

As a result of combat work, 44 air targets were destroyed by fire means of the Air Force and the Defense Forces:

26 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles;

3 Kalibr cruise missiles;

15 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type.

It is noted that anti-aircraft missile troops and fighter aircraft of the Air Force, units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and radio-electronic warfare equipment were used to repulse the air attack.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of Wednesday, February 7, about 20 missiles were shot down over Kyiv and in the vicinity of the capital. The air alert lasted almost 3 hours.

Part of the city was left without electricity due to falling debris.

In addition, a heat supply main on the left bank of Kyiv was damaged due to a missile attack.