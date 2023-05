Starlink Terminals On Sale In Russia, Although System Does Not Work On Country’s Territory

Starlink satellite Internet terminals from the American company SpaceX have gone on sale in Russia. Several chain stores began to offer to buy the equipment, despite the fact that it cannot work on the territory of the Russian Federation.

This is evidenced by the reports of the Russian mass media Kommersant and The Insider.

The Kommersant publication drew attention to the fact that the Starlink V1 and V2 terminals appeared for sale on the website of the Miele store. The store is asking RUB 659,000 for the equipment.

(At the time of writing, the advertisement for the sale of Starlink terminals was removed from the Miele website, but other media managed to take a screenshot of the website).

It is not known who in Russia needs Starlink terminals, because the system does not work on the territory of the country.

In addition, the use of this equipment in the Russian Federation is punishable by administrative liability, which provides for fines of up to RUB 30,000 for individuals and up to RUB 1 million for legal entities.

The Insider publication writes that its correspondent allegedly called the store under the guise of a customer. He asked the store representative why buy Starlink equipment if it doesn't work in Russia.

According to a store employee, terminals are actively bought by people traveling abroad. Also, Starlink equipment is purchased by employees of special services, for example, the Federal Security Service (FSB).

"He also admitted that the terminals are bought by the special services and tourists, half for half. To the question: "Tourists to Ukraine?" the interlocutor answered in the affirmative," the publication writes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early February 2023, it became known that the American company SpaceX limited the use of the Starlink Internet by the Ukrainian military for control of drones on the front line.

After that, the Office of the President of Ukraine called on SpaceX to decide whose side the company is on.

A few days later, the owner of the SpaceX company, Elon Musk, announced that the Starlink system would once again work in the frontline areas.