SKY GATE bulk carrier with 25,000 tons of Ukrainian humanitarian wheat for Nigeria is moving through the Ukrainian corridor.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, this is the first vessel this year with humanitarian wheat chartered by the UN World Food Program as part of the Grain From Ukraine program.

"Today, the Ukrainian corridor is the main way for the products of Ukrainian farmers to access world markets. This is significant not only for the economic recovery of Ukraine, but also for the maintenance of food security in the world. Over 15 million tons of Ukrainian grain cargoes were exported from the ports of Great Odesa in six months. And we are resuming the supply of humanitarian wheat as part of the Grain From Ukraine program for countries on the brink of famine," said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development.

The Grain From Ukraine program was initiated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in November 2022 and is implemented jointly with the UN World Food Program and donor countries.

The goal of the program is to provide access to Ukrainian food to countries suffering from hunger.

In the first year, 34 countries and international organizations joined the program, while 170,000 tons of humanitarian wheat were sent to Ethiopia, Yemen, Somalia, Kenya, and Afghanistan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, thanks to the Ukrainian maritime logistics corridor, the volume of exports by sea reached the pre-war level.