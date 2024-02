Ukraine cuts exports of agricultural products to EU by 3.8% to USD 12.6 billion in 2023 - Institute of Agraria

In 2023, compared to 2022, Ukraine reduced exports of agricultural products to the European Union by 3.8%, or by USD 0.5 billion, to USD 12.6 billion.

This is announced by the National Scientific Center Institute of Agrarian Economics with reference to the information of the State Customs Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the product structure of domestic supplies to the European Union largely repeats the general structure.

In it, 82% is the export of grain and oil crops, oil and fats, residues of the processing industry.

At the same time, for several years in a row, the EU has been the main market for the sale of a number of different agro-food products from Ukraine.

In particular, in 2023, these were: poultry meat - USD 407 million (51% of the value of foreign sales of this type of agricultural products), eggs (USD 39 million, 64%), egg products (USD 36 million, 92%), honey (USD 112 million, 93%), live plants, seedlings, flower products (USD 3 million, 75%), fruits, berries, nuts (USD 198 million, 77%), wheat flour (USD 25 million, 60%), starch (USD 19 million, 51%), sugar and sugar confectionery (USD 487 million, 82%), dough products (USD 43 million, 81%), bakery sweets (USD 122 million, 57%), canned tomatoes (USD 12 million, 91%), jams, jellies, marmalades (USD 9 million, 69%), juices (USD 84 million, 57%), yeast (USD 38 million, 90%), ice cream (USD 19 million, 58%), soft drinks (USD 63 million, 67%), ethyl alcohol with a concentration of at least 80% vol. (USD 78 million, 92%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, Ukraine increased imports of agri-food products by 13% to USD 7.1 billion compared to 2022.

At the same time, in 2023, the value of supplies from the European Union increased by 9% to USD 3.68 billion compared to 2022.