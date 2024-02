Ukraine ups imports of agricultural products by 13% to USD 7.1 billion in 2023- Institute of Agrarian Economy

In 2023, Ukraine increased imports of agricultural products by 13% to USD 7.1 billion compared to 2022.

The National Scientific Center "Institute of Agrarian Economy" announced this with reference to information from the State Customs Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, in 2023, the cost of deliveries from the European Union increased against the 2022 figures by 9% to USD 3.68 billion.

At the same time, the share of EU countries for the fifth year in a row exceeded half of domestic imports of agricultural products and is 51.6%.

From Asia, USD 1.365 billion worth of food was supplied (19.1% share), Latin America - USD 511 million (7.2%), Africa - USD 326 million (4.6%).

It is noted that since 2017, Poland has been holding the first place in the rating of the main suppliers of agricultural products to Ukraine.

So, in 2023, it delivered USD 950 million worth of agricultural products to Ukraine, which is 7.8% more than in 2022.

In addition, last year Turkiye delivered USD 627 million worth of agricultural products to Ukraine, Germany - for USD 534 million, Italy - USD 337 million, Norway - USD 304 million, France - USD 282 million, the Netherlands - USD 278 million, the United States - USD 252 million, Spain - USD 233 million, China - USD 216 million.

According to the report, several groups of products traditionally dominate the structure of foreign supplies of agricultural goods to Ukraine: fruits, berries and nuts (USD 812 million), fish and seafood (USD 804 million), alcoholic and soft drinks (USD 719 million), tobacco products (USD 494 million), various food products (USD 473 million), oil seeds and fruits (USD 411 million), waste, animal feed (USD 411 million), vegetables (USD 373 million).

"Food imports to Ukraine in 2023 became the fourth by cost volumes in the time of independence, again demonstrating the ability to recover, this time after full-scale russian aggression, thanks to the gradual adaptation of business and consumers to the functioning of the economy in the conditions of war," said Bohdan Dukhnytskyi, leading researcher at the Department of Agricultural Economy and International Integration of the Institute.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, Ukrainian farmers exported products worth almost USD 22 billion.