In January, Canada allowed the export of bees and bee packages from Ukraine, and Serbia - of rendered fats not intended for human consumption.

This is stated in the message of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) agreed on the form of veterinary certificate for the export of bee packages from Ukraine to Canada. This was the result of painstaking cooperation between the competent authorities of the two countries with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Canadian Embassy in Ukraine. The specified certificate enables Ukrainian producers to export to Canada not only queen bees, but also live bees," the message reads.

It is noted that new opportunities have appeared for Ukrainian producers of animal by-products accredited to export their products to the EU.

"Thanks to the professional and coordinated cooperation of the specialists of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Resources Management of the Republic of Serbia, the following forms of health certificates were agreed: for the export of rendered fats not intended for human consumption, intended for use as feed material, for import or transit through the Republic of Serbia; for the export of rendered fats, not intended for human consumption, intended for use outside the feed chain, for import or transit through the Republic of Serbia," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Canada allowed export of Ukrainian poultry meat in December.