The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company launches an online pretentious ticket return service.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The IT team of Ukrzaliznytsia continues to develop online services for the convenience of passengers. From now on, in order to apply for pretentious ticket return (that is, when the online return is already closed or a priori unavailable), it is not necessary to fill out a paper application. Ukrzaliznytsia has digitized the process, so now it is enough to apply for an electronic version of the application," the message says.

In order to process a ticket return claim, you need:

- follow the link;

- select the "Pretentious ticket return" tab;

- fill out the electronic application form, following the instructions on the website;

- sign the application using "Diia.Signature";

- wait for the results of the consideration of an application.

According to the message, the pretentious ticket return is possible only if there are appropriate marks on the tickets in the following cases:

- if the passenger did not use the ticket due to illness or an accident and returns the tickets later than one hour after the departure of the train;

- if the passenger traveled only part of the road without using the ticket in full;

- if the passenger returns unused tickets paid for by bank card at the cash desk, with the formation of a certificate of return;

- if the passenger returns unused tickets purchased in Ukraine but returned abroad;

- if the passenger returns a group order (fully or partially);

- if the passenger returns tickets for a trip canceled due to the fault of the railway;

- if the passenger was transferred to a carriage of a lower category than indicated in his ticket and seeks to receive the difference in the price of the ticket.

