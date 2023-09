The Ukrzaliznytsia Joint-Stock Company transfers the collection of applications for trips of groups of 10 people to an electronic format.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This will allow creating a centralized queue of applications; a passenger will receive a clear understanding of the status of his order and will not need to go to the checkout once again. Earlier, in order to issue group tickets, it was necessary to contact the ticket offices of the railway stations twice: first to manually fill out the application and pre-reservation, and then to pay for the service. Currently, you can make an application and pay for the reservation remotely, and visit the ticket office only at the final stage of receiving tickets," the message says.

