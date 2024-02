New bus sales down 50% to 119 units in January

In January, the sales of new buses and minibuses decreased by 50% to 119 units compared to January 2023.

This is stated in the message of the Ukravtoprom association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The most popular in January among new buses and minibuses were: Ataman - 35 units, Citroen - 33 units, Etalon - 15 units, TEMSA - 13 units, ZAZ - 11 units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, the sales of buses and minibuses increased by 32% to 2,770 units compared to 2022.