Large-scale fires that broke out due to missile strike extinguished in Kyiv

Employees of the State Emergency Service extinguished a fire in a multi-story residential building in the Holosiyivskyi district, which broke out as a result of a russian missile attack.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"Forty people were evacuated by rescuers and the police, 26 were saved. Four people were killed, 19 were injured. The emergency services units continue to work on the spot," the report says.

A fire in the service station building on an area of 800 square meters was also extinguished. About 40 cars were burned or damaged there.

In addition, on the border of Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts, high-voltage underground electric cables were damaged due to falling debris. There was a short circuit in the transformer substation, without a fire. Two people were injured.

In total, 28 units of equipment and 112 employees were involved by the State Emergency Service. Operational data are still being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of February 7, russian attackers used Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the territory of the russian federation. Air defense forces and means eliminated approximately two dozen enemy missiles over Kyiv and near the capital.

As a result of the morning missile attack on the capital, two high-voltage lines and a heat supply main were damaged. Specialists are finding out the extent and will start repair work immediately.

In Kyiv, the movement of public transport was changed due to the mass russian attack in the morning.