From 09:00 a.m. on January 4, Polish farmers from the Oszukana Wies [Deceived Village] organization renewed the blockade of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.

This is reported by Suspilne.

According to the leader of the protestors, Roman Kondrow, they will let through three trucks per hour, while the protest will initially last until February 3.

Polish farmers are demanding from the government corn subsidies, liquid loans for farmers and maintaining the agricultural tax at last year's level.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poland intends to apply to the European Commission with the demand to return the permit system for Ukrainian drivers.

Farmers from the Deceived Village began to block the crossing in Medyka from November 23, 2023. On December 24, they announced that they would suspend their protest action until the beginning of January, and if their demands are met, they may not resume it. At the end of December, the governments of Ukraine and Poland agreed on an action plan for unblocking the border.