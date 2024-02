3 people killed, 16 more wounded or injured in Kyiv as result of morning missile attack – Kyiv Administration

In the capital, it is already known that about 16 people were wounded, injured, and three were killed as a result of the morning missile strike of the russian federation.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration.

"According to preliminary data, as a result of a missile strike in Kyiv, three people are known to have died," the press service said.

Another 16 people were wounded or injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of February 7, russian attackers used X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the territory of the russian federation. Air defense forces and means eliminated approximately two dozen enemy missiles over Kyiv and near the capital.

As a result of the morning missile attack on the capital, two high-voltage lines and a heat supply main were damaged. Specialists are finding out the extent and will start repair work immediately.

On the morning of Wednesday, February 7, the aggressor country, russia, attacked Kyiv with missiles. Part of the city was left without electricity due to falling debris.