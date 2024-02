Borrell meets the morning in shelter due to a massive missile attack in Kyiv

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, who arrived in Kyiv the day before, had to spend the morning in a shelter due to a massive missile attack organized by the russian federation; he announced this on Twitter (X).

"Starting my morning in the shelter as air alarms are sounding across Kyiv. This is the daily reality of the brave Ukrainian people since Russia launched its illegal aggression," Borrell wrote.

He also attached a photo from the shelter to his post.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of Wednesday, February 7, the aggressor country, russia, attacked Kyiv with missiles. Part of the city was left without electricity due to falling debris.

In addition, a heat supply main on the left bank of Kyiv was damaged due to a missile attack.

Meanwhile, about 20 missiles were shot down over Kyiv and in the vicinity of the capital.