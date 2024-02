The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for recalculating the cost of services for the supply of heat, water and garbage removal, taking into account the period of failure to provide them.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The procedure for recalculating the cost of utilities for the supply of heat, water and garbage removal was approved. This is a clear algorithm that is based on the principle of "paying for what you received." It is important for us that the provided utilities are of high quality and meet the declared standards. People should see that they pay for the services actually provided," he said.

At the same time, Shmyhal stressed that until the end of the heating season, utility tariffs for the population for electricity, natural gas and heat remain unchanged.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, said on his Telegram channel that the Cabinet of Ministers, in accordance with the law "On Housing and Communal Services," approved the procedure for recalculating the cost of utilities for the period of failure to provide them, provision not in full or of inappropriate quality.

The procedure defines the mechanism and conditions for recalculating the cost of services for the supply of thermal energy, the supply of hot water, centralized water supply, centralized drainage, the management of household waste (household waste management - subject to the conclusion of a corresponding contract with consumers).

Melnychuk noted that the relevant procedure does not apply in the territories that are included in the list of territories in which hostilities are (conducted) or temporarily occupied by russia approved by the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of December, the Cabinet of Ministers lifted the moratorium on the termination of the provision of housing and communal services to the population in case of non-payment.