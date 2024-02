During the meeting of Foreign Ministers of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Portugal Joao Gomes Cravinho, which took place in Kyiv, the Ukrainian side said that it was waiting for decisions to increase and speed up the supply of artillery shells by the EU, Ukrainian News Agency reports citing the Government Portal.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that as long as the war continues, Ukraine will need to increase the volume of assistance and ensure the regularity of supplies.

"We discussed ways in which the European Union can increase the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine in the necessary amount. There is a concrete understanding of what and how to do. We welcome the active position of the European Union in finding these solutions and have the sincere hope that they will succeed," said Dmytro Kuleba.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine is working on various options for obtaining the necessary ammunition.

Before that, Kuleba said that Ukrainians "will fight with shovels" if the weapons run out.