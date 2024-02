Sales of new commercial vehicles up 11% to 783 units in January

In January 2024, compared to January 2023, sales of new commercial vehicles increased by 11% to 783 units.

This is stated in the message of the Ukravtoprom association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Among the new commercial vehicles in January, Renault vehicles were in greatest demand - 259 registered vehicles.

Commercial vehicles of the JAC brand were in second place in the rating - (50 registered vehicles), Opel vehicles were in third place (41 vehicles), Citroen vehicles were fourth (39 vehicles), and Mercedes-Benz were fifth - (36 cars).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, compared to 2022, the sale of new commercial vehicles increased by 65% to 11,300 units.