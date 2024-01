Sales of new trucks up 65% to 11,300 units in 2023

In 2023, the sales of new commercial vehicles increased by 65% year over year to 11,300 units.

This follows from a statement by the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In December 2023, the sales of new commercial vehicles increased by 26% year over year to 1,160 units.

Among the new commercial vehicles in December, the vehicles of the Renault company were in the greatest demand - 259.

Volkswagen commercial vehicles were in second place (117 registered vehicles), MAN vehicles were in third place (111 vehicles), Ford vehicles were in fourth place (78 vehicles), and Fiat vehicles were in fifth place (71 vehicles).

As the Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, sales of new commercial vehicles decreased 2.3 times year over year to 6,900 units.