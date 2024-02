The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Human Rights, De-occupation and Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, National Minorities and Interethnic Relations recommends that parliament adopt a bill on multiple citizenship as a basis.

This is stated in the conclusion of the Committee, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Committee recommends that the Rada include bill No. 10425 on multiple citizenship on the agenda and adopt it as a basis based on the results of consideration in the first reading.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, January 22, introduced a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on the introduction of multiple citizenship. According to Zelenskyy, this will allow all ethnic Ukrainians and their descendants from different countries of the world, except for russian citizens, to have Ukrainian citizenship.

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets predicts heated discussions on the constitutionality of Zelenskyy’s initiative on multiple citizenship.

According to Article 4 of the Constitution of Ukraine, there is a single citizenship in Ukraine, the grounds for the acquisition and termination of citizenship of Ukraine are determined by law.

Changes to the Constitution during martial law are impossible.