Operators of the 73rd maritime center of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine conducted a successful operation: they destroyed the reconnaissance equipment located on the extraction platform in the Black Sea.

The Special Operations Forces command informs about this.

"This platform was used by the russians to enhance the operation of the Iranian-made Mohajer-6 UAV, which made it possible to carry out reconnaissance and strike critical infrastructure facilities in the south of Ukraine," the special forces said.

Instead of russian reconnaissance equipment, the Ukrainian forces installed their Neva-B radar station there to detect enemy ships, boats and drones. In order to carry out the operation, the Special Operations Forces soldiers had to sneak onto the platform in boats, destroy the enemy's equipment, and then mined the object.

According to Special Operations Forces fighters, they now have samples of enemy equipment for tracking. Now the russians cannot freely move in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

⚡ OPERATION "CITADEL": Ukrainian SOF operators have conducted an extremely complex and effective operation in the Black Sea near the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As a result, important enemy equipment was captured and a mast with an antenna was blown up. pic.twitter.com/UC3cDSBvY8

— SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES OF UKRAINE (@SOF_UKR) February 6, 2024

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the destruction of the Ivanovets missile boat put the russian military at a standstill in the Black Sea, so they have now reduced the activity of their ships and are developing a plan for how to proceed.

Since the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian units disabled 24 ships and one submarine of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation, which is about 33 percent of its strength.