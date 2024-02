Roman Semenchenko, head of the Department of National Statehood Protection of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), was dismissed precisely because of surveillance of the Bihus.Info editorial office.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in the SSU.

According to the interlocutors, the decision on this dismissal was made personally by the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk - he sent the relevant submission to President Zelenskyy, who signed the decree.

"The position of the leadership of the SSU is clear - the actions of individual employees cannot cast a shadow on the Service, which does so much during the war: from blowing up the Crimea bridge and carrying out other unique special operations to the elimination of war criminals on the territory of the russian federation. So the "cadres" who watched over by Denys Bihus's editorial office, should definitely be held responsible. At the very least, they should be sent to the front line," the interlocutors at the SSU emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SSU explained dismissal by Zelenskyy of the head of the Department of National Statehood Protection as the optimization of approaches to its work.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Roman Semenchenko, head of the Department of National Statehood Protection of the Security Service of Ukraine.