The Cabinet of Ministers has put the state share in the capital's Ocean Plaza shopping and entertainment center, previously confiscated from russian businessmen Arkady and Igor Rotenbergs, on the list of large privatization objects.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reported this on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"A share of 66.65% of the authorized capital of the limited liability company Lybid Investment Union (which owns the Ocean Plaza shopping center) is included in the list of objects of large privatization of state property," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the State Property Fund initiated the sale of the state share of the Ocean Plaza shopping center at an open auction with an initial price of UAH 1.3 billion.