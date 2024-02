Today, February 6, Mathias Cormann, Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), is visiting Kyiv.

This was announced by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"I welcome Mathias Cormann, the Secretary General of the OECD, to Kyiv," the message reads.

Stefanchuk emphasized that the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is a unique international organization whose opinion and conclusions are taken into account by the EU, the IMF, the World Bank, the EBRD, the USA, and the Group of Seven.

He emphasized that today's visit of the Secretary General is an important signal.

"I thanked the Organization for its decisive reaction in condemning russia's barbaric aggression against Ukraine, as well as for the OECD's review of all cooperation mechanisms with russia and Belarus," the head of the Verkhovna Rada noted.

According to him, during the meeting it was emphasized that Ukraine continues to move towards full membership in the OECD. Ukraine's membership in the OECD is a marker of readiness to join the EU, Stefanchuk emphasizes.

"We are taking steps along this path, first of all, we are continuing work on the implementation of the OECD Program for Ukraine, which was jointly launched last year. The government has approved the Action Plan for its implementation. These are 129 points in various areas: from state regulation to the development of science and education. In the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine - created a parliamentary group responsible for interaction with the OECD," he informed.

In addition, during the meeting, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada separately noted that Ukraine is counting on the support and continuation of joint work with the OECD within the multilateral coordination platform of donors for assistance to Ukraine.

According to him, the areas to which special attention was paid during the meeting were the reconstruction of Ukraine and the implementation of the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU aims to start payments within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program for EUR 50 billion agreed last week.