The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU aims to start disbursements within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program agreed last week for EUR 50 billion.

She wrote about it on Twitter (X).

The President of the European Commission welcomed the political agreement between the Council of the EU and the European Parliament regarding the allocation of EUR 50 billion to Ukraine, calling it an important step forward.

"Last night's political agreement on the €50 billion Ukraine Facility is a major step forward. Europe is true to its word. We will continue to deliver much-needed funding and predictability for our brave partner and aspiring member. We aim to start payments in March," wrote Ursula von der Leyen.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 1, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that the leaders of the European Union countries approved the allocation of 50 billion euros in aid to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán explained why he agreed to support the allocation of funds to Ukraine after long objections.

The Council of the EU and the European Parliament on Monday, January 5, reached a preliminary agreement on the creation of a new special instrument to support the recovery, reconstruction, and modernization of Ukraine, as well as to support its efforts in carrying out reforms on the way to joining the EU.