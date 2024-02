The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv.

Borrell announced this on the X social network (Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Back in Kyiv for my fourth visit since the start of russia’s full scale invasion. Here to discuss with our Ukrainian friends the EU’s unwavering support to Ukraine - on military side, on the financial side with the new Ukraine facility, as well as on the EU reform path,” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 1, all 27 leaders of the European Union member states agreed on a four-year aid package for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 50 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs to receive EUR 18 billion from the EU in 2024 and 2025 from the EUR 50 billion allocated for 2024-2027.

Ukraine expects to receive the first payment of EUR 4.5 billion from the EU already in March.