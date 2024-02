The Cabinet of Ministers simplified the conditions for the export of sunflower seeds to the Republic of Bulgaria - an automatic licensing regime was established instead of a non-automatic one.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government is conducting constant consultations with the EU countries, with which the export licensing of some types of Ukrainian agricultural products was introduced. Recently, the Republic of Bulgaria agreed to liberalize the export licensing regime for one of these agricultural products, namely sunflower seeds. From now on, obtaining licenses for the export of sunflowers to Bulgaria will not require approval of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and, accordingly, individual consultations with this country. This should simplify the export of relevant Ukrainian products. We will continue the joint dialogue with the EU regarding the full settlement of the export of domestic agricultural products to the territory of neighboring countries," explained Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative Taras Kachka.

The message reminds that earlier, in order to unblock the Ukrainian export of agricultural products through the neighboring EU countries, the government introduced the verification and approval of the export of certain agricultural goods to Bulgaria, Romania, the Slovak Republic, Hungary and Poland.

In particular, the licensing regime for the export of such goods as wheat, corn, rape and sunflower to the specified five EU countries was introduced.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, entrepreneurs will be deprived of verification for 6 months for violating the rules of export of agricultural products to Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland.