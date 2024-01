For violation of the rules of export of farm produce to Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Poland, entrepreneurs will be deprived of verification for 6 months.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The Government adopted a resolution, according to which the rules for the export of certain types of agricultural products are improved in order to prevent abuse. From now on, the enterprise can be excluded from the list of verified subjects of the agro-industrial complex if the information is received from Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, or Poland that the products, loaded for transit through these countries, actually remained in one of these countries," said Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi during an online meeting with Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Bulgaria Kiril Vatev.

For example, if, according to the documents, the sunflower went to Greece but was sold in Bulgaria, then the entrepreneur will be excluded from the list of verified subjects of the agro-industrial complex.

At the same time, he will be able to re-submit an application for inclusion in the list of verified subjects no earlier than six months after exclusion.

According to the report, Vatev supported the decision of the Ukrainian Government, noting that it would contribute to effective cooperation between the countries.

The ministers agreed to continue to closely monitor the situation so that all carriers strictly follow the rules and control the movement of agricultural products to Bulgaria.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced new rules for the export of agricultural products under martial law from November 10, 2023.

In November 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers expanded the criteria for inclusion in the list of verified exporters of agricultural products.