Cabinet announces selection of independent members of Supervisory Board of Energoatom

The Committee for the Appointment of Heads of Enterprises of Particular Importance for the Economy has approved the requirements for independent candidates for the positions of members of the Supervisory Board of SE NNEGC Energoatom, and also approved announcements for competitive selection.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Candidates for office will be able to apply from February 2, 2024 until 6 p.m. on March 4, 2024.

It is assumed that the Supervisory Board of the company will be formed from 5 members in total, 3 of whom will be independent members and 2 - representatives of the state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Energoatom National Nuclear Power Company is registered as a joint stock company.

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Petro Kotin as the Acting Chairman of the Board of Energoatom JSC, as part of corporatization.