Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region, has been appointed the new head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

This is evidenced by the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, published on the President's Office website.

"To appoint Ivan Serhiyovych Fedorov as the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration," reads the text of the decree.

Earlier today, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the holding of a meeting with the military command and heads of law enforcement agencies of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

At the beginning of the meeting, Zelenskyy introduced the new head of Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

According to him, the leadership of the region needs to bring the construction of fortifications in the region to the desired result.

In addition, the President stated the need to return the number of jobs in the region to pre-war levels.

Prior to his appointment, Ivan Fedorov held the post of mayor of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region, which was occupied by russian troops almost immediately after the start of the full-scale invasion.

After the occupation, Fedorov was captured by the russians for refusing to cooperate with the occupiers.

The russians held him for six days. After that, he was returned to Ukraine during one of the prisoner exchanges.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 28, 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Vadym Filashkin and Oleksandr Koval as heads of the Donetsk and Rivne Regional State Administrations, respectively.

And in April 2023, the President signed a decree on the appointment of Artem Lysohor as the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.