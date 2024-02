President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Robotyne settlement of the Zaporizhzhia Region, which was liberated from the russian occupiers.

The head of state announced this in his official account on social networks.

According to the President, he visited the location of servicemen of the 65th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"It's an honor to be here today. To support the soldiers and reward them. On their shoulders is a difficult, decisive mission - to repel the enemy and protect Ukraine. We are proud of our soldiers, thanks to everyone," Zelenskyy said.

The President published a video of his trip to the front line.

The village of Robotyne is located in the south of the Zaporizhzhia Region. During the counteroffensive in the summer of 2023, the village became the target of the main strike of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military managed to free Robotyne in late August, and in the following months advanced south and southeast of the village.

Currently, the positions of russian troops are located approximately one kilometer from Robotyne, and the so-called "gray zone" begins 500-600 meters away.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 3, Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the servicemen of the Defense Intelligence who destroyed the missile boat of the occupiers in Crimea.

And in late December, the President visited the positions of the Ukrainian military in Avdiyivka near the front.