President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the positions of the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Lieutenant General Mark Bezruchko in Avdiivka, Donetsk Region.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Facebook page on Friday, December 29.

"One of the most difficult areas of the front. I thanked the soldiers personally. I discussed with the commander the defense situation, the main needs. I awarded the best soldiers with state awards and presented the Golden Star of the Hero of Ukraine to Junior Sergeant Ihor Tymoshchuk," said the President.

Zelenskyy published a video at the entrance to Avdiivka, which is continuously trying to storm the troops of the aggressor state of russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 26, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, suggested that within the next two to three months Avdiivka could pass into the hands of the invaders.

Note that on the same day, the spokesman for the Tavria Defense Forces, Oleksandr Shtupun, announced the absence of a real threat of Avdiivka's encirclement at that time.

On December 25, Shtupun said that in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka, russian occupiers daily lose from 300 to 400 people killed and wounded.