The Defense Forces of Ukraine have returned under their control the territory of the Tsarska Okhota restaurant complex on the southeastern outskirts of Avdiyivka. A few days ago, a group of occupiers came here through an underground pipeline.

Vitalii Barabash, head of the Avdiyivka City Military Administration, told Channel 24 about this.

According to him, the Ukrainian military knocked out the occupiers from the territory of Tsarska Okhota. Currently, the facility is fully controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, the russians continue their assaults in this axis, trying to regain positions in the area of the restaurant complex.

Barabash also said that the situation in the Avdiyivka area remains unchanged.

"The enemy is pressing, pulling up reserves, throwing a large number of people into the assault every day. It is actively using artillery - 50-60 shellings per day," said the head of the City Military Administration.

He noted that the occupiers have not carried out airstrikes on Avdiyivka for the past few days.

We will remind, the day before it became known that the russians were able to get behind the defenders of the positions in the area of the Tsarska Okhota restaurant complex near Avdiyivka.

For this, they used an old underground pipeline. For some time, the russians cleared it of debris, and then sent a detachment of about 150 people to the rear of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers managed to capture part of the positions in the Tsarska Okhota area and penetrate into the private sector in the south of Avdiyivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 21, it became known that Volodymyr Kharabua, a militant of the "DPR" grouping, who was one of the commanders of the "Pyatnashka" brigade, which has been fighting since 2014, was eliminated near Avdiyivka.

We also reported that the Security Service of Ukraine detained an agent of the occupiers who helped them prepare strikes on the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Avdiyivka axis.