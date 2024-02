Today, February 4, the largest social network Facebook turns 20 years old. The founder and head of the service is Mark Zuckerberg.

The social network, which was then called Thefacebook and was located at thefacebook.com, started working on February 4, 2004, only for students of Harvard College.

Six days after the site's launch, three Harvard seniors accused Zuckerberg of allegedly promising to help them build HarvardConnection.com, a social networking site, and instead using their ideas to build a competing product. They complained to the Harvard Crimson newspaper and even sued Zuckerberg, but a compromise was soon reached.

In March 2004, the social network was used at Stanford, Columbia and Yale universities. It soon opened to students from other Ivy League schools, Boston and New York universities, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and gradually to most universities in the United States and Canada.

The first logo of the social network was created in 2004 by the company's co-founder and fellow student of Zuckerberg - Andrew McCollum. It was a pixelated image of actor Al Pacino's face.

The Facebook company was founded in the summer of 2004.

And on September 26, 2006, Facebook became available to anyone age 13 or older with a valid email address.

On October 28, 2021, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook Inc. changed its name to Meta. With this decision, the company wanted to demonstrate that it does not consist only of one social network, Facebook.

As of December 31, 2023, Facebook had over 3.07 billion monthly active users.

"The Social Network"

In 2010, a biographical drama about the history of the creation of the Facebook social network was released.

The script of the film was written on the basis of Ben Mezrich's documentary book "The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding of Facebook: A Tale of Sex, Money, Genius and Betrayal." But none of the employees or staff of the Facebook site, including Mark Zuckerberg, participated in the creation of the project.

The film is directed by David Fincher and stars Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, Brenda Song, Rooney Mara, Armie Hammer and Max Minghella.

