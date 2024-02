In Russia, they call to deploy nuclear weapons in Venezuela and Nicaragua and target United States

The russian federation needs to place nuclear weapons in "friendly" countries near the United States, said the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense of the terrorist country of russia, Aleksey Zhuravlyov.

"As for our missiles being closer to the United States, I, for example, have long been in favor of providing our friendly Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua with launchers," Zhuravlyov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He reminded that "American aerial bombs" are on military bases in seven European countries and may soon appear in Great Britain, which has its own nuclear weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the USA will deploy nuclear weapons in Great Britain to counter the threat from russia. The warheads will be stored at RAF Lakenheath, where they will be delivered for the first time in 15 years. In 2008, Washington removed nuclear missiles from Great Britain, believing that the risk of a cold war with Moscow had decreased.