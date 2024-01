US to deploy nuclear weapons in Britain for first time in 15 years

The United States has decided to return nuclear weapons to the UK amid an increasing threat from russia, The Telegraph reports, citing Pentagon documents.

The warheads will be deployed at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk for the first time since 2008. Their power would be three times that of a bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945.

In preparation for the "nuclear mission" in the UK, the U.S. Defense Ministry plans to purchase additional ballistic protection and hydraulic ramps, as follows from the Pentagon documents from the public procurement website.

In addition, the project provides for the construction of a new residential complex for American servicemen who will work at the facility. It is due to start in June.

The base is expected to house new B61-12 nuclear bombs up to 50 kilotons. B-2 Spirit strategic bombers are currently equipped with them.

The return of U.S. warheads to the UK is part of a NATO-wide nuclear development and modernization program in response to heightened tensions with russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

A Pentagon spokesman did not confirm or deny this information, explaining this with a U.S. policy that does not provide answers to questions about the presence or absence of nuclear weapons in any joint or specific place.

The U.S. currently hosts about 100 nuclear tactical B61 air bombs at air bases in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey under a NATO nuclear-sharing agreement.