From now on, enterprises of the military-industrial complex will be able to book their employees liable for military service without restrictions on the number.

The Ministry of Economy announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on January 16.

According to the adopted decision, liable for military service employees of enterprises, institutions and organizations determined by the Ministry of Strategic Industries critical in the field of defense and industrial complex are booked:

- regardless of military rank, age and military accounting specialty;

- without restrictions on the number of persons liable for booking.

Changes in the reservation of employees of defense industry enterprises were made to Resolution No. 76 of January 27, 2023, which regulates the reservation of persons liable for military service during martial law.

"From now on, enterprises of the military-industrial complex will be able to book their employees liable for military service without restrictions on the number and without taking into account the level of scarcity of their military specialty. This will strengthen the potential of the defense industry and provide defense enterprises with the opportunity to consistently work and increase production," said Deputy Minister of Economy Ihor Fomenko.

According to him, this decision is a joint position of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Strategic Industries and the Ministry of Economy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence Mariana Bezuhla proposed to discuss the possibility of paying for reservations from mobilization.

According to the media, the rules for booking military personnel in Ukraine may change, the criterion for this can be the payment of taxes on official salary or income. Among the options, it is considered to receive a reservation from mobilization by individuals who pay personal income tax at the level of UAH 6,000 per month.