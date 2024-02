State Border Guard Service thanks Defense Intelligence for destruction of Ivanovets boat and recalls how it "

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine thanked the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the destruction of the russian Ivanovets missile boat.

This is stated in a publication of the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

"We thank the comrades from the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for restoring historical justice and recording the ruscist trough Ivanovets in the submarine fleet," the post says.

Also, the press service of the State Border Guard Service published a photo on which you can see the not yet sunken Ivanovets. A photo with an enemy vessel armed anti-ship missiles was taken in February 2014 in Balaklava Bay.

"Smokes, puffs and threatens the boat of the Maritime Guard of the State Border Guard Service: "I am a russian warship…” And the border boat, although small, exudes defiance and confidence that everything will be Ukraine," the State Border Guard Service emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the destruction of the Ivanovets boat of the russians was a rather significant loss, because only three such boats were in service with the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence published footage of the destruction of the Ivanovets boat, shot on cameras of naval drones.

In Ukraine, a special brigade of the Navy was created from kamikaze boats. They are armed with a Maritime Autonomous Guard Unmanned Robotic Apparatus (MAGURA) of the V-type. This is a Ukrainian development.