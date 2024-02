New OSCE Chairman comes to Ukraine and meets with Zelenskyy

Malta's Foreign Minister Iain Borg, who is the current OSCE Chairman in 2024, came to Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It was announced by the Office of the President.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy called on the OSCE to actively join the work on the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the return to the homeland of Ukrainian children deported to the aggressor country of russia.

The current OSCE Chairman "stressed solidarity with Ukraine and assured that the security of our country is the priority of the Presidency of Malta," the Office of the President noted.

The parties also discussed the "formula for peace" and the third meeting held in Malta at the level of advisers. Zelenskyy invited the country's Prime Minister to come to Ukraine and take part in the upcoming global "peace summit" in Switzerland.

Recall that earlier the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly recognized russia as a sponsor of terrorism, and the Wagner PMC as a terrorist organization.