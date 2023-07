The Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) recognized the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism, and Wagner PMC as a terrorist organization.

This was reported by Yevheniya Kravchuk, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the OSCE PA, deputy head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, on her Facebook page.

"The OSCE PA recognized the Russian Federation as a state-sponsor of terrorism, and Wagner PMC as a terrorist organization!" she informed.

Thus, according to Kravchuk, a final declaration was adopted at the session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vancouver, which, in particular, states that:

terrorism is one of the biggest threats to international peace and security;

the actions of the Wagner Group on behalf of the Russian government can be rightly characterized as terrorist (emphasizing that the president of the Russian Federation personally admitted that the Wagner Group was "fully financed" by the state);

OSCE member states should take measures against the Wagner Group and its affiliated and successor structures, including by declaring them a terrorist organization;

calling on member states to strengthen international norms that clearly recognize the terrorist nature of the Wagner Group and its actions; the responsibility of the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of this terrorist organization; the inadmissibility of involving such subjects in interstate relations.

In addition, Kravchuk emphasized that for the first time such wording has been fixed in an official document of an international organization.

"By the way, the legislation of the USA, which is also a member of the OSCE, knows the similar term "state sponsor of terrorism". I hope that this decision will become a catalyst for the recognition of the aggressor state as a sponsor of terrorism not only in the USA, but also throughout the world. After all, terrorism should not be left out of attention and fair punishment," she added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 10, it was reported that the U.S. Congress submitted a bill to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. The document was submitted by Congressman from the Democratic Party Ted Lieu, the initiative was supported by representatives of both U.S. parties.

In May, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that the aggressor country, Russia, should be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism in order to limit its trade and influence in the world.