In January 2024, compared to January 2023, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company increased the volume of cargo transportation in the export direction by 45% to 7.5 million tons.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In January 2024, compared to January 2023, the company increased freight volumes by 25% to 14.1 million tons.

"Another positive results in cargo work. Overall, January, historically considered the month of maximum freight decline, saw results at the level of the record since the start of the full-scale invasion of November 2023. In particular, such results were achieved thanks to the effective work of the Ukrainian sea corridor. In January, we have record figures of cargo transportation for export, which in the total structure of January transportation are 53%. Most of all, grain cargoes were transported for export," said Yevhen Liashchenko, chairman of the company's board.

Thus, 3.4 million tons of grain was transported for export, which is 12.2% more than in January 2023.

Almost 3 million tons of iron and manganese ore was exported, which is 2.6 times more than in January 2023.

Domestic traffic carried 5.6 million tons in January 2024, an increase of 2.7% from January.

Import freight transportation by rail in January 2024 increased by 65.2% by January 2023 and amounts to 921,000 tons.

"A total of 4.8 million tons of cargo was transported through port stations in January, which is twice as much as in January 2023, through land crossings - 2.7 million tons, this is equal to the figure of January 2023. 2.7 million tons of grain cargo was transported through port stations (+28.7% by January 2023), through land crossings - 699,100 tons (27.5% less than in January 2023)," the report said.

It is noted that the leader in the total transportation structure was grain crops - 3.9 million tons (+10.2% by January 2023); iron and manganese ore - 3.7 million tons (+2.3 times by January 2023); coal - 2.3 million tons (+13% by January 2023).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia in 2023 reduced the volume of cargo transportation by 1.5% to 148.4 million tons compared to 2022.